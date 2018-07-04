'Old Ironsides' to mark Fourth of July with 21-gun salute

BOSTON (AP) — The USS Constitution will sail in Boston Harbor and fire her guns again to mark Independence Day.

The world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat is scheduled to leave its berth at the Charlestown Navy Yard at 10 a.m. Wednesday and glide through the harbor to mark 242 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The ship nicknamed "Old Ironsides" will travel to Fort Independence on Castle Island and fire a 21-gun salute at around 11:30 a.m.

The 101st Field Artillery from the Massachusetts National Guard will return the salute.

An additional 17-gun salute will fire as the Constitution passes the U.S. Coast Guard Station, the former site of the shipyard where the vessel was built in 1797.