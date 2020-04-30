Old Dominion University announces plans to reopen this fall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A university in Virginia announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen this fall after transitioning to online learning for the spring and summer semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Old Dominion University in Norfolk formed a committee to develop a reopening plan and was set to release specific details about the process in mid-June, President John Broderick told students and staff in an email Wednesday.

Broderick said the campus would not reopen until the public health restrictions were lifted, and even then it would likely take “major shifts” to keep the reopening safe. He did not comment further on the timing of the reopening or what precautions would be implemented, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

“Developments in the weeks and months ahead will determine which scenario is the wisest to pursue for Old Dominion,” The Pilot quoted Broderick as saying in the email.

Nearby schools Christopher Newport University in Newport News and William & Mary University in Williamsburg also recently announced plans to reopen their campuses for classes this fall, the newspaper said. Radford University in Roanoke announced Tuesday that it planned to reopen Aug. 3.