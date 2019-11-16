Old Champ Clark Bridge demolition to continue Monday

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — Officials expect to demolish the last two trusses of the old Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River on Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tells the Quincy Herald-Whig that it will use explosive devices to bring down the trusses on the Illinois side between 9 a.m. and noon.

The bridge built in 1928 to carry U.S. 54 across the river was replaced by a modern span that opened in August. Two of old bridge’s trusses were imploded in October. The truss closest to the Missouri side was dismantled in place this week.

The new bridge will be closed to traffic for up to 45 minutes during the demolition.

The bridge’s piers will later be dismantled to the water line and then exploded. Debris will be removed from the river.