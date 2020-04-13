Oklahoma surpasses 2,000 coronavirus cases, nears 100 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of Oklahomans with coronavirus has surpassed 2,000 and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 99, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday.

There are now at least 2,069 cases, up from 1,970 reported Sunday while the number of deaths rose by three.

The department reports 80 of the deaths were people 65 or older, and 14 are in the 50 to 64 age group.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has forecast the peak of the virus to be about April 21 with more than 900 people hospitalized, and more than 450 in intensive care.

The forecast says the department expects about 9,300 total cases by May 1 with 469 deaths due to COVID-19.