Oklahoma sees more female candidates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of women running for Oklahoma's Legislature has nearly tripled since 2014, but they continue to only make up less than a third of the candidates.

The Oklahoman reports that fewer than 1 in 7 state legislators are women, equating to about 14 percent. Gov. Mary Fallin was the state's first female governor, occupying the state's most powerful office since 2010.

Male candidates have historically been elected at a higher rate than female candidates in Oklahoma. Voters elected about 16 percent of the women who ran two years ago, compared to about 26 percent of the men.

Melanie Spoon is a teacher running for House District 81. Spoon says the state's teacher walkout was what pushed her to run, and that educators can best fix Oklahoma's education system.

The state's primary election is Tuesday.

