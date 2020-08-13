Oklahoma's reported COVID-19 cases up by 705, deaths by 11

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There are 705 more reported cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday.

The department reported 46,103 confirmed cases and 638 deaths, increases from the 45,398 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 627 deaths reported Wednesday. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 6,810 active cases, an increase of 27 from Wednesday and said 38,655 people have recovered.

There are 600 people hospitalized compared to 519 hospitalizations a day earlier.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.