Oklahoma reported coronavirus cases up by 1,244, 8 more die

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has increased by more than 1,200 with eight more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday,

The department reported 37,731 confirmed cases of the virus and 549 deaths, an increase of 1,244 cases from the 36,487 confirmed cases and 541 deaths on Friday. A daily record of 1,401 increases in cases was reported Monday. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported about 6,900 active cases on Saturday and said 30,282 people have recovered from the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.