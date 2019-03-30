Oklahoma prison locked down after 5 inmates hurt in fight

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a northeastern Oklahoma prison has been locked down after five inmates were injured during a fight.

The agency says that due to the fight, it has canceled visitation hours this weekend at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, located in Osage County about 29 miles (47 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa.

Officials say none of inmates were seriously injured during the fight at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the medium-security prison's gym. No staff members were hurt.

The corrections agency says locking down a prison is customary during such events while staff investigate the fight.

The prison, built in 1979, houses more than 1,200 male inmates.