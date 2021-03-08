Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to advance death row inmate Julius Jones' request for a reduced sentence, setting up the possibility he could avoid lethal injection.
The board's approval moves Jones' commutation request to a second-stage hearing later this year in which both Jones and his supporters will be able to address the board. If approved at the second stage, the commutation request will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.