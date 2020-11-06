Oklahoma man sentenced to prison after Wichita crime spree

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in prison after a series of crimes two years ago in Wichita, prosecutors said.

The events unfolded when 28-year-old Taylor Kremer of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, set his car on fire in an alley after a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 16, 2018, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Kremer then pulled a bicycle from the burning vehicle and rode down an alley. When the occupants of a nearby home followed him, Kremer fired shots at them while on the bicycle, prosecutors said.

He then spotted some people on the porch of a house and ordered them inside at knifepoint. After taking cell phones from those five people, he stole a car in the driveway.

Early the next morning, police saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. The car crashed during a high speed chase, and Kremer ran away on foot. Police fired their tasers to stop him.

Kremer pleaded guilty in September to 15 felony crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.