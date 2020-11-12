Oklahoma man accused of filming woman's death dies in jail

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of video recording a woman's death after injecting her with methamphetamine has died in jail, authorities said.

Brian Edward Anderson, 51, of Disney, Oklahoma, was taken to Grove Integris Hospital, where he died early Wednesday, after staff at the Delaware County Jail called paramedics to say he was suffering a medical episode.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. The state Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Anderson's cause of death, Tulsa World reported.

Anderson was facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Melissa Vermillion, 41, for allegedly injecting her with meth and recording her death.

His wife, Allie Beth Anderson, 43, is also charged with first-degree murder in Vermillion's death.

Authorities believe Vermillion was injected to prevent her from testifying about the Andersons' alleged criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit. Allie Anderson remains in custody in Delaware County.