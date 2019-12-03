Oklahoma judge admonished for not paying taxes, tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s highest court admonished an Oklahoma County judge who failed to pay her taxes and more than 60 parking tickets, but narrowly decided against filing a petition for her removal.

In its 5-4 ruling on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court determined the allegations against District Judge Kendra Coleman didn’t warrant a trial to have her removed.

In its order, the court admonished Coleman for neglecting to pay more than 60 parking tickets and various tax obligations for several years. They also reprimanded her for failing to properly file campaign reports to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Coleman is facing a felony charge for failing to file state income tax returns.

Neither Coleman nor her attorney returned telephone messages seeking comment.