Oklahoma business remains closed because of coronavirus fear

Lonnie Sullivan covers his face with a mask while getting a haircut at The Barber Shop in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Friday, April 24, 2020. The shop was among several allowed to reopen in a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP) less Lonnie Sullivan covers his face with a mask while getting a haircut at The Barber Shop in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Friday, April 24, 2020. The shop was among several allowed to reopen in a loosening of ... more Photo: MATT BARNARD, AP Photo: MATT BARNARD, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Oklahoma business remains closed because of coronavirus fear 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some Oklahoma businesses remain closed out of fear of being exposed to the coronavirus, despite being allowed to reopen.

Businesses such as barber shops, hair and nail salons, and spas began reopening April 24 in many cities. Gov. Kevin Stitt said they could resume business as long as they follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines. But massage therapist Syd Lowery in Norman said she will remain closed.

“It’s a little terrifying to be honest. I work for myself, I go to peoples’ homes. ... I don’t think we’re ready to reopen,” Lowery said, adding that massage therapy is "the opposite of social distancing."

The state health department on Thursday reported more than 3,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 222 deaths in Oklahoma. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Lowery said she and her husband, who owns a computer repair business, are staying home with their two children and have applied for unemployment compensation. They're surviving on savings and a check from the federal government provided under the coronavirus relief bill.

"Unemployment hasn’t come through ... we have seen nothing,” said Lowery, who nonetheless was counting her blessings.

“We’re really fortunate. We have each other and we have healthy kids. We’ve been blessed. We have food in our refrigerator right now. Some people don’t,” Lowery said.

In Oklahoma City, Zio's Italian Kitchen will reopen it's in-house service on Friday, in accordance with the governor's guidelines, said Jennifer Holliday, a manager at the venue.

Holliday said she has no fear of being exposed through contact with customers. She believes she had the virus in February, though it was not confirmed.

"I feel maybe I’ve got some antibodies built up ... but it’s my job, I’ve got to do it,” said Holliday.

Holliday said getting furloughed employees to return, though, has been difficult as many are not returning phone calls or messages that the restaurant is reopening.

“There are some who want to just ride it out (until July) and take the unemployment, they don’t even have to apply” for other jobs to receive compensation, Holliday said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak