Oklahoma House OKs bill to suspend abortion doctor licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House approved a bill on Thursday to suspend the medical license of any doctors who perform abortions, setting up a likely court challenge if the measure is signed into law.

The House voted 71-21 for the bill, almost entirely along partisan lines with Republicans in favor.

The bill was the first measure scheduled for a hearing in the House this session and prompted hours of discussion and debate.

“The content of this legislation is problematic. It’s dangerous," said Cyndi Munson, an Oklahoma City Democrat. “How do you know better and what gives you the authority to tell someone what they can and cannot do with their body?"

The bill's author, Rep. Jim Olsen, a Roland Republican, said the goal of the bill is to eliminate abortion in the state.

The measure now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is likely to pass, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has indicated he would sign any anti-abortion measure sent to him by the Legislature.

The bill's passage comes one day before a court hearing on a challenge to two abortion restrictions: one that only allows doctors to perform medication abortion and another that prohibits the use of telemedicine to perform a medication abortion.