Oil spill money could be used for birds off Louisiana coast

FILE - In this June 6, 2010 file photo, an oil-covered brown pelican struggles to fly at Queen Bess Island, La. Nearly $17 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill money would rebuild a barrier island bird rookery off Louisiana to more than seven times its current size under a recently released plan. Queen Bess Island was the first spot where brown pelicans were returned to Louisiana after the pesticide DDT wiped them out. It was heavily hit by oil from the 2010 spill. less FILE - In this June 6, 2010 file photo, an oil-covered brown pelican struggles to fly at Queen Bess Island, La. Nearly $17 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill money would rebuild a barrier island bird ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Oil spill money could be used for birds off Louisiana coast 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly $17 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill money would rebuild a barrier island bird rookery off Louisiana to more than seven times its current size under a recently released plan.

The group tasked with allocating $5 billion from the 2010 spill is taking public comment through Jan. 22, and will hold a public hearing Jan. 3.

Queen Bess Island was the first spot where brown pelicans were returned to Louisiana after the pesticide DDT wiped them out. It was heavily hit by oil from the 2010 spill.

The 5-acre (2-hectare) island currently hosts Louisiana's third-largest brown pelican breeding site, with 15 to 20 percent of all nests in the state.

Plans call for 30 acres (12 hectares) of pelican nesting habitat and 7 acres (3 hectares) for smaller terns and skimmers.