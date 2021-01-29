Ohio town unknowingly hosted alleged Capitol attack plotters FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 1:19 a.m.
1 of6 This photo made on Jan. 25, 2021 shows the Jolly Roger Bar and Grill in Woodstock, Ohio, after the FBI arrested the owner Jessica Watkins for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6. Farnoush Amiri/AP Show More Show Less
WOODSTOCK, Ohio (AP) — In this don't blink-or-you'll-miss-it, one-stoplight town, dozens of residents still fly “Trump 2020” and “Make America Great Again” flags.
But it's a now-shuttered bar that brought the FBI and other investigators to Woodstock, Ohio, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of the state capital of Columbus, this month. Bedsheets and drapes cover the windows of The Jolly Roger Bar and Grill, except for a sliver where an “OPEN” sign flickers in red, white and blue.
FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL