Ohio to remove mask requirement for those with vaccinations May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 5:34 p.m.
1 of3 Christoph Cunningham, of Detroit, said he's fully vaccinated but wore a mask Friday, May 14, 2021, on his way to lunch at a bar. He said he agrees with the new federal and state mask policies. "I have confidence in the science behind it all," said Cunningham, who works in the culinary field. "I'll eventually take my mask off more and more. I might take it off to make other people comfortable. ... If you don't feel comfortable not wearing a mask, I think you should be able to keep it on. Don't beat anyone down." Ed White/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization. The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on taking mobile clinics to places such as churches, and vaccinating people who are homebound. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP) AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is removing a mask requirement immediately for people who are fully vaccinated, in keeping with new guidance from the federal government, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.
DeWine said in a statement that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and socially distance, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.