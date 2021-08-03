Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 7:48 a.m.
FILE - In this June 1, 2021, file photo, Mike Carey, speaks at the kick-off of his 15th Congressional District campaign in Grove City, Ohio. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Carey, a coal lobbyist who is among 10 Republicans jockeying to replace former GOP Rep. Steve Stivers, who retired from Congress earlier this year.(Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
FILE—In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, speaks during a hearing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Russo is running on the Democratic side for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio's District 15. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
FILE—In this July 7, 2021 file photo Nina Turner, a candidate running in a special Democratic primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District speaks with supporters near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections before casting her vote in Cleveland.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, Laverne Gore, who is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 11th Congressional District speaks during a campaign event in Fairlawn, Ohio. Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist, faces Felicia Ross, a self-described "Jane of all trades," in the Republican primary in Ohio.
Republican state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a candidate of Ohio's 15th congressional district, speaks to a gathering of Republicans at 3 Brothers Diner in Grove City, Ohio, on Thursday, July 26, 2021. The special election for the seat Tuesday, Aug. 3, has suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power.
Republican Ruth Edmonds, a candidate of Ohio's 15th congressional district, speaks to a gathering of Republicans at 3 Brothers Diner in Grove City, Ohio, on Thursday, July 26, 2021. The special election for the seat Tuesday, Aug. 3, has suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of special congressional primaries Tuesday in Ohio could serve as litmus tests for the moods of the Republican and Democratic parties heading into next year's mid-term elections.
After the stinging defeat of one of his endorsed congressional candidates in Texas last week, former President Donald Trump's sway as a kingmaker among Republicans is being tested in central Ohio's 15th Congressional District.
