Joshua A. Bickel/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, the governor's office reported.

The couple were eligible because both are older than 70, the age group that could receive vaccines in Ohio beginning earlier this month under the state vaccination plan. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has said he would not cut in line for the shots but would wait his turn.