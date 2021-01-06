Ohio governor: Occupation of US Capitol an 'embarrassment' ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 7:11 p.m.
1 of7 A man is treated following a fight during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump came to the Statehouse to protest the congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A counterprotester yells out after being punched by a member of the Proud Boys during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump came to the Statehouse to protest the congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Law enforcement personnel restrain a member of the Proud Boys as a fight breaks out during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump came to the Statehouse to protest the congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A member of the Proud Boys yells at a counterprotester during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump came to the Statehouse to protest the congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Supporters of President Donald J. Trump protest during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of Trump supporters came to the Statehouse to protest the congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate at the Ohio Statehouse during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Counterprotesters and members of the Proud Boys engage as law enforcement personnel try to break up the crowd during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump came to the Statehouse to protest the congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol an “embarrassment" that runs counter to actions in a nation of laws. He was joined by several other state leaders in condemning the violence.
DeWine, a Republican, said the final step in the constitutional process of electing a president was disrupted by what he called “a violent mob.”
