Officials vote to keep FLW architecture school open

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago may stay open after all.

The School of Architecture of Taliesin includes campuses in Spring Green and in Arizona. The school's board announced in January it planned to close the school in June. The decision came after the board and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, the school's biggest financial supporter, failed to come up with a way to keep the school open. The foundation said then that the school lacked a sustainable business model.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the board voted Thursday to keep the school open in light of new funding.

Board Chairman Dan Schweiker said new supporters have come forward. Qingyun Ma, former dean of the University of Southern California's architecture school and now affiliated with two Chinese universities, has committed to sending six new students in August and up to 12 new students in 2021 to the School of Architecture at Taliesin, moves that will generate significant tuition revenue, Schweiker said.

The decision to remain open is still subject to approval by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The foundation issued a statement on Friday saying it has little information about the new funding sources.