Officials unable to find cause of Big Island horse deaths

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials say veterinarians were unable to determine the cause of a mysterious disease linked to the deaths of more than a dozen wild horses on the Big Island.

West Hawaii Today reports the team of veterinarians and researchers from the state Department of Agriculture and multiple universities tried to uncover why wild horses in Waipio Valley exhibited neurological problems that eventually resulted in their deaths.

More than a dozen horses showed symptoms during the summer that first appeared in their hind limbs, altering the animals' gaits. The disease eventually made the animals unable to move.

According to the department, veterinarians were able to rule out infectious diseases, finding the "incident may be attributed to possible exposure to a toxicological event."

