Officials searching for missing diver off Rockport

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for a missing diver off Cape Ann.

The Rockport Police Department says a scuba diver came ashore around 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that his diving companion was missing.

The diver said the two had been diving about 150 yards off shore.

The Rockport Harbormaster and Fire Department as well as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and helicopter and state and regional dive teams are assisting with the search.