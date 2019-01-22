Officials say injured firefighter making strides in recovery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials say an eastern Iowa firefighter injured in a fiery explosion that killed a colleague is making strides in his recovery.

Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday that 23-year-old Adam Cain is listed as stable and has begun physical therapy. Brooke says Cain was able to walk about 100 feet (30 meters) Sunday at University of Iowa Clinics & Hospitals in Iowa City.

Brooke says Cain "is doing well and is in good spirits" and was able to receive a visit Monday from fellow Clinton Fire Department firefighters.

Fire Lt. Eric Hosette died Jan. 5 while fighting the fire at the ADM grain facility in Clinton.