Officials report Omaha-area death related to West Nile virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say a resident of the Omaha area has died from complications related to the West Nile virus.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the person was 66 or older, had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The department says the number of Douglas County cases is significantly higher than last year. The 11 cases to date in Douglas County include 10 confirmed in the past week, compared with seven for all of 2017.

The virus is spread to people through the bites of mosquitoes that fed on infected birds. Most people who test positive will either have no symptoms or mild flu-like signs. Some may experience headache, body aches, vomiting, fatigue or weakness.

The disease can be fatal. The state reported two deaths last year.