Officials: positive case reported at Long Lots Elementary School

Long Lots Elementary School. Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — Another positive COVID-19 case was reported at Long Lots Elementary School, according to Superintendent Thomas Scarice.

“The affected individual was already under quarantine at home and will continue to be excluded from the school environment,” Scarice said in an email to parents on Sunday.

The new case comes two days after a positive test was first reported at Long Lots. The administration began immediate contact tracing upon learning of the new case, Scarice said.

“Those determined to be ‘close contacts’ including some staff members, and another fourth grade class of students, separate from the one I shared on Oct. 15, 2020, have been notified,” he said, adding the individuals would be asked to quarantine until Oct. 30.

At least two fourth grade classes and several staff members are in quarantine between the two cases.

Scarice said staff and students have implemented mitigating measures by maintaining distance to the maximum extent possible and wearing masks. But he said decisions for exclusion from school and quarantine are based on individual circumstances of each case, regardless of mask wearing.

“While the idea of quarantining can be unnerving, our experience with these cases is continued evidence that our mitigating measures have helped prevent or minimize additional spread in our schools from positive cases,” Scarice said. “I am confident our approach to addressing the safety of students and staff during the pandemic will continue to serve the entire community well.”

