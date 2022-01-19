Officials mull possible $22M renovations or replacing Long Lots

WESTPORT — School officials are looking at possibly spending at least $22 million to renovate Long Lots Elementary School or replacing the school entirely after a recent report presented to the Board of Education.
Colliers Project Leaders conducted a study to analyze various problems at the school, reporting renovations could cost $22 million, if not more. Charles E. Warrington, Jr., the company’s project management director, even suggested the school district should consider replacing the building entirely.