Officials direct $1.8M in weed fees for homeless services

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-area officials will use nearly $1.8 million from marijuana business license fees to fund programs addressing homelessness.

Clark County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to direct funding to HELP of Southern Nevada and to a rapid rehousing program.

The Help organization will receive nearly $856,000 to add 76 beds at the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center.

The center provides emergency housing and services to teens and young adults who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Nearly $931,000 will be used to add 60 beds to a program that houses people after they're discharged from hospitals.

The county has reserved $9.7 million in projected marijuana fees for homeless services in the budget for next year.