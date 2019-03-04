Officials consider renewing teen worker program

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are considering renewing a program to help businesses hire teenage workers.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state Department of Labor is reviewing 15 grant applications for its Youth Employment and Steps to Success program.

If approved, the program would pay $25,086 to help employers partially cover wages for 76 teens ages 14 and 15.

The program was launched last year as the state's tourism industry struggled with unemployment and a cap on foreign worker visas.

Employers had to show an employee worked at least 200 hours to qualify.

Records show the program paid out $12,743 in grants to cover wages for 37 teens last year.

Deputy Labor Commissioner Kimberly Smith says they will determine whether or not to offer the program again during an upcoming review.

