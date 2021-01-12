Officials capture 1 of 6 inmates who escaped California jail Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 9:29 p.m.
1 of6 This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Edgar Eduardo Ventura, from Portland, Ore. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Ventura, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan.10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Fabian Cruz Roman, from Los Banos, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Roman, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Gabriel Francis Coronado, from Atwater, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Coronado, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., from Planada, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Rodriguez, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Manuel Allen Leon, from Vallejo, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Leon, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Jorge Barron, from Atwater, Calif. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Barron, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan.10, 2021 that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — One of six inmates who used a homemade rope to escape from a jail in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. Some of those still on the loose have been charged with murder or attempted murder.
Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon, was captured in the Firebaugh area, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Fresno, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. It provided no other information, and a call to the office went unanswered.