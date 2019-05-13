Officials battle fire at mosque in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have responded to a fire at a mosque in New Haven.

New Haven fire officials say the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at the mosque on Middletown Avenue.

Fire officials tell WTNH-TV that one person was inside the Diyanet Mosque when flames erupted near the entrance. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries.

The TV station reports worshippers had been fundraising for years to build the mosque and construction was not finished.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting out above a door. Fire officials say the fire was on the first floor and extended onto the second floor.

NBC Connecticut reports that firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour.

The cause wasn't immediately clear. Fire officials say state police will investigate whether it was suspicious.