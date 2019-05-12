Officials battle fire at mosque in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have responded to a fire at a mosque in New Haven.

New Haven fire officials say the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at the mosque on Middletown Avenue. It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the building or if there were any injuries.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting out above a door and black smoke. Fire officials say the fire was on the first floor and was extending onto the second floor.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.