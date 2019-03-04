Officials announce winning design for Boston MLK monument

BOSTON (AP) — Officials have announced the winning design for a monument in Boston to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

The organization King Boston said Monday it has selected "The Embrace" by artist Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group to be installed on the historic Boston Common.

The 22-foot high sculpture will be made from mirror finish bronze and feature arms entwined.

Thomas says he was inspired after seeing the Kings locked arm-in-arm at marches and protests.

"The Embrace" was selected among a group of 126 submissions and five finalists.

King Boston co-chairman Paul English says sculpture will become "one of the most iconic pieces of public art" in the city.

The monument is expected to be unveiled in 2020.