Officials aim to lower Patoka Lake before spring rains fall

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana officials are hoping to win federal approval to lower Patoka Lake Reservoir before spring rains arrive because months of precipitation have pushed it close to capacity.

The 8,800-acre reservoir is currently at 77 percent of capacity due to excessive rains and snowfall.

The (Jasper) Herald reports that officials fear that if the lake isn't lowered before spring rains arrive it could unleash flooding on local farms and businesses.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dubois (doo-BOYS') County officials, farmers and several other partners.

They want the Army Corps, which manages the reservoir, to release more water from it than is normally allowed.

Jamie Blanton of the Army Corps says that request faces several "internal hurdles" before it can be approved.

