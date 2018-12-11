Officials: Woman dies trying to save grandchild from fire

CAMPTI, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says a 71-year-old woman died as she unsuccessfully tried to save her 6-year-old granddaughter from a house fire in Natchitoches Parish.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports the agency says the woman escaped the Sunday fire, but rushed back in when she realized one of her grandchildren was still inside. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the grandmother as Lucy Telsee and her granddaughter as Rosia Mae Telsee. The fire occurred in Campti.

Officials say firefighters arrived early Sunday and found the mobile home fully covered in flames. Telsee's husband and three other people survived the fire. Authorities say the bodies of Telsee and Rosia were later found together and sent to Shreveport for autopsies.

Investigators say the cause of the fire doesn't appear suspicious.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com