WESTPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact on Westport was relatively small, much to the relief of local officials.

On Friday morning, while the storm still raged, Police Lt. Dave Wolf said there were only a “handful of outages and, to my knowledge, no trees are down.” He added that there was flash flooding on multiple roads, necessitating either their closure or partial closure.