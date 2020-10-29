Officials: Weston school employee tests positive for COVID

A City of Shelton school bus parked in Shelton, Conn. June 7, 2018. A City of Shelton school bus parked in Shelton, Conn. June 7, 2018. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Officials: Weston school employee tests positive for COVID 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTON — A staff member at Weston Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

“We received confirmation today that a staff member at Weston Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19,” an email to parents said Thursday. “The administration has been monitoring this situation, which occurred outside of school grounds.”

The confirmed case comes a day after 19 student athletes at Weston High School had to be quarantined due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

A staff member at Weston Intermediate School also reportedly tested positive for COVID on Oct. 22 causing the school to move to temporary remote learning for the day.

“After a thorough review by our COVID management team and in consultation with the Westport-Weston Health District, it has been determined there was no risk of exposure to students or staff on campus,” the email reads.

“In the spirit of transparency, it is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” the email said. “We would like to underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com