Officials: Weston Intermediate School employee tests positive for COVID

WESTON — A staff member at Weston Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said on Wednesday.

“WIS will be in temporary remote learning mode for at least Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, to allow for contact tracing and communication,” school officials said in a letter to families. “Detailed communications will be coming from WIS Principal Pattie Falber.”

All other schools in the district will be following their normal schedule for Thursday, according to officials.

“We will keep you informed Thursday as we learn more,” school officials said. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

Two school employees tested positive last week, though both cases happened outside of school grounds and officials said they had no risk of exposure on campus.

