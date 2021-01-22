Officials: School vaccine clinics in New Mexico on hold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Vaccination clinics scheduled for hundreds of public school employees throughout Albuquerque and surrounding communities won’t happen after all, prompting criticism from one state lawmaker and disappointment from top administrators at two of the state's largest school districts.
Republican Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho sent a letter to Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins on Thursday, calling the agency's decision incomprehensible and demanding that it deliver the vaccines it had promised.