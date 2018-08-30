Officials: Residents forced to jump from windows during fire

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials in Connecticut say multiple people were injured when they had to jump from second-story windows to escape an apartment complex fire.

Crews responded to a fire at a Stratford apartment building around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti says some people were forced to jump from the second floor.

Police say four people, including a firefighter, were injured. Authorities say the injuries aren't life-threatening.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode says the building is "heavily damaged." Thode says the roof is burnt off.

The cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation continues.