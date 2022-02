WESTPORT — The owner of an office park has withdrawn the site as an option for a possible cell town on Greens Farms Road, town officials announced Friday.

The move leaves 92 Greens Farms Road, a house in a residential neighborhood, as the top option for the project. No formal application has been submitted to the Connecticut Siting Council yet, which has the sole jurisdiction over these decisions.

An attorney representing the applicant did not immediately return requests for comment Friday.

Tarpon Towers and AT&T first told the town they were considering a cell tower at 92 Greens Farms last year and added 55 Greens Farms Road, an office park, as another option after discussions with town officials about concerns over the residential site and the possibility of other places in town.

Both sites came before the conservation commission this week where concerns were raised about the potential impact the project would have on the wetlands at 55 Greens Farms Road. While the tower itself would generally be the same at both locations — a monopole structure that stands about 130 feet tall — the work needed to get to the tower would differ, as does the type of site.

During the meeting, officials said they couldn’t support the project at that site as presented due to the wetlands concerns and encouraged the companies to look at a different spot on the property. The applicants said the property owner had said this was the only place the tower could go on the site and rejected the other possibilities they proposed there.

On Friday, the town announced the “owner of the commercial office property at 55 Greens Farms Road has withdrawn that site as an option.”

The previously scheduled information session about the project, which will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, will now only discuss the 92 Greens Farms Road location, the town announced.

“I urge neighbors of Greens Farms Road, and 92 Greens Farms Road in particular, to attend the ZOOM Public Information Session on Feb. 8, when there will be a full discussion of this cell tower proposal by representatives of Tarpon Towers,” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time a tower has been proposed for 92 Greens Farms Road.

In 2014, North Atlantic Towers proposed a tower facility at the same location. The proposal was met with resistance by many neighbors, who held a protest at the site, claiming the project wasn’t necessary. Among the opponents was former First Selectman Jim Marpe. North Atlantic Towers eventually stopped pursuing the project.

“I continue to have concerns about locating a public utility on residential lots such as 92 Greens Farms Road,” Tooker said Friday. “Tuesday’s statutory public meeting will provide an opportunity for neighbors and the entire Westport community to communicate their opinions and gain insight on this important public issue.”