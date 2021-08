WESTPORT — A Compo Road South home suffered an outdoor electrical fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Someone working on the home was drilling from the inside and accidentally hit the utility line, according to Westport Fire Chief Robert Yost.

The Westport Fire Department received the call around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The residents of the home, a couple with children, evacuated before the fire department arrived, Yost said. Fire was not found inside the home, officials said.

Firefighters used extinguishers to knock down the blaze outside. Eversource shut down the power to the home and the fire was completely extinguished, the fire department said.

The fire department did not report any injuries. A small area outside of the home was burned and had some smoke damage, Yost said. He estimated the damages would be a few thousand dollars.

The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

“We would like to remind our residents to never use water on an electrical fire because water conducts electricity, and you could be electrocuted,” the fire department said.