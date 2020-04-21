Officials: Northwestern Iowa man killed in tractor rollover

MAY CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Hartley man has died after a tractor he was driver rolled into a ditch on top of him, authorities in northwestern Iowa said.

The accident happened around noon Monday, while Kenneth Boernsen, 77, was operating the tractor southwest of May City, the Sioux City Journal reported. It appeared Boernsen was transporting a section of an old loader with his loader bucket raised, when the tractor tipped over into the ditch, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Boernsen was found by deputies under the tractor, and pronounced dead at the scene.