Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US ELLIOT SPAGAT, MARIA VERZA and JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 12:45 a.m.
1 of38 Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico began busing some away from the border. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion.
Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands. The official, with direct knowledge of operations who was not authorized to discuss the matter Tuesday and thus spoke on condition of anonymity
Written By
ELLIOT SPAGAT, MARIA VERZA and JUAN A. LOZANO