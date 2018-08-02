Officials: Man struck, killed by commuter train in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by a train in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports the man was struck by an MBTA commuter train around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Uphams Corner Station.

Police haven't released the identity of the victim.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says the department has shut down one of the tracks to conduct a forensic examination. Sullivan says one track will remain in operation.

MBTA say some commuter trains may experience delays.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com