Officials ID woman, boy whose bodies were found at crossing

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a woman and boy whose bodies were found at a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa.

The bodies were found by police sent to a Belle Plaine crossing around 5 a.m. Friday. The Iowa Public Safety Department identified them in a news release Monday as 36-year-old Teresa Gerleman and her 8-year-old son, Henry Fields. They lived in Belle Plaine.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday. The department says no more information will be released until autopsy results are available.