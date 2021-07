ALMA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in a southern Nebraska lake on the July Fourth holiday.

Lazaro Hernandez, 23, of Grand Island, died Sunday in Harlan County Lake, according to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said a 911 call late Sunday afternoon reported the drowning, and deputies were joined by officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks in searching for Hernandez.

His body was found about three hours later on the south side of the lake, which is located near Alma.

Investigators believe Hernandez had been swimming when he became fatigued and drowned.