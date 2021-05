SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have identified two men who died in a small plane crash over the weekend in the mountains of northern Utah.

Devin Criddle, 26, died at the scene of the crash near Powder Mountain ski area Saturday morning, authorities said. He was a student at Utah State University and was taking his first flight in hopes of becoming a pilot one day, his sister Carlee Criddle told KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City.