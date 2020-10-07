Officials ID 2 killed in eastern Iowa crash involving semi

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semitrailer.

The Monday afternoon crash happened at a rural intersection south of Palo and was caused when a pickup driven by 17-year-old Jaymin Rathje, of Palo, crossed the center line and hit the semi nearly head-on, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The crash caused the semi to flip on its side, hitting a car driven by Jacqueline Voelker, 27, of Palo. Both the semi and car caught fire, officials said. The 61-year-old driver of the semi was pulled from the burning wreckage by passing motorists and was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, investigators said. Rathje and Voelker were declared dead at the scene.