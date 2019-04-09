Officials: Headless alligator carcasses was legally killed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials say an alligator found in a South Carolina creek without its head or tail was legally killed but improperly disposed of by a professional with a permit to kill it.

The Department of Natural Resources said the professional called the wildlife agency after seeing social media posts about the gator carcass in Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant.

A regulation passed in 2015 prohibits leaving alligator carcasses in public waterways. It was prompted after the bodies of five alligators washed up in the Ashley River.

Wildlife officials said in a statement they will write a ticket for littering and a warning for violating the regulations on proper disposal of alligator remains.

Wildlife officials say a nearby neighborhood's homeowners association had a permit to kill any alligators who were nuisances.